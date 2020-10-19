Lola es el sujetador para las mujeres que han pasado por una mastectomía y buscan un sujetador con una única copa.

Algunas mujeres se han fabricado sus propios sujetadores caseros como Idoia, quien contactó con Teta&Teta, una asociación sin ánimo de lucro, que crea productos e iniciativas sociales para reivindicar la libertad femenina y la igualdad, para saber si conocían alguna tienda que vendiese sujetadores para mujeres con un solo pecho: "¿Conocéis alguna marca de sujetadores uniteta? Me estoy volviendo loca buscando", pregunto Idoia.

De ahí nació el proyecto Lola, en 2019 hicieron un crowfunding para poder sacar adelante este sujetador y ahora lo han conseguido.

Un sujetador "para mujeres que marcan cicatriz y un nuevo camino. Mujeres convencidas de que la feminidad no se extirpa o rellena, y si lo creen, están venciendo esos prejuicios, redefiniendo lo que es un cuerpo completo y sexy. Mujeres que no quieren (o no pueden) llevar prótesis ni dentro ni fuera del cuerpo", así lo explica Idoia de Tócate Las Tetas.

María Rufilanchas, una de las integrantes de Teta&Teta, Aniela Parys y Noelia Morales, son las creadoras de Lola y ahora su objetivo es conseguir que grandes firmas incluyan este sujetador entre sus productos y se sumen a firmas como Oysho, Mango o Carrefour.

