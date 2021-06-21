Estás leyendo: Concentración contra el cierre de una despensa solidaria en Madrid

EN DIRECTO Concentración contra el cierre de una despensa solidaria en Madrid

Plaza Solidaria denuncia "presiones" del gobierno de Almeida, que les ha prohibido repartir comida a los más necesitados

Reparto de comida solidaria en el centro de Madrid
Reparto de comida solidaria en el centro de Madrid. Twitter de Plaza Solidaria

MADRID

Plaza Solidaria, una organización sin ánimo de lucro que lleva desde 2012 repartiendo comida en el centro de Madrid a más de 200 personas todos los días, convoca una protesta este lunes a las 20 horas en Tirso de Molina. Quieren  denunciar "las presiones" del Consistorio, que ya les ha prohibido repartir comida caliente entre los más necesitados.

