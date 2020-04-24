Estás leyendo: Documento | Sentencia de Isa Serra

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Documento | Sentencia de Isa Serra

Puedes leer aquí la sentencia que condena a la diputada de Podemos Isa Serra a 19 meses de cárcel, multa e inhabilitación.

Documento Público
Documento Público

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha condenado a la diputada autonómica, Isabel Serra, por los delitos de atentado, lesiones leves y daños. La líder de Podemos fue acusada de estos delitos mientras participaba en la protesta por un desahucio en el centro de Madrid en 2014.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú