Usan drones para llevar agua y comida a los animales atrapados por la lava en La Palma

madrid
Varios drones vigilan y alimentan a los perros atrapados en un estanque en Todoque. La lava de la erupción del volcán de La Palma impide que los animales puedan ser rescatados por carretera.
"Se trata de zonas a las que no es posible acceder vía terrestre debido a las altas temperaturas que se alcanzan en el perímetro cercano a las coladas", informan desde el Cabildo de La Palma.
La consejera de Seguridad y Emergencias, Nieves Rosa Arroyo, afirma que se detectó esta situación hace seis días y que desde el pasado 8 de octubre se lleva agua y comida a través de drones a estos podencos.
"Tras los estudios de seguridad pertinentes, se encargó a Ticom Soluciones SL. y Volcanic Life las tareas de alimentación y suministro de agua, mediante el uso de drones", explican en un comunicado.
Informan que estas empresas "se han puesto a disposición de la emergencia" de forma desinteresada y cuentan con el asesoramiento de veterinarios "para elegir el alimento y aporte hídrico más adecuado en este tipo de situaciones".
