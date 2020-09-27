Estás leyendo: Primera muerte por covid-19 en un campo de refugiados de Grecia

Público
Público

Emergencia por el coronavirus Primera muerte por covid-19 en un campo de refugiados de Grecia

El hombre, un afgano de 61 años, residía en el campamento de Malakassa, según informa la Agencia AFP.

Imagen de archivo de una familia de refugiados en un campamento de Grecia. REUTERS
Imagen de archivo de una familia de refugiados en un campamento de Grecia. REUTERS

madrid

público

Las autoridades griegas han comunicado la primera muerte por covid-19 de un migrante de un campo de refugiados, un hombre de 61 años de origen afgano y padre de dos hijos, que residía en el campamento de Malakassa, muy cerca de Atenas. 

Según informa la Agencia AFP, el hombre había sido ingresado en un hospital de Atenas, donde perdió la vida por causa del virus. 

Las autoridades griegas anunciaron este domingo 218 nuevos casos de covid-19, lo que eleva el total en el país a 17.444. Además hubo tres fallecidos, con lo que ya son 379 los muertos desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público