madrid
Las autoridades griegas han comunicado la primera muerte por covid-19 de un migrante de un campo de refugiados, un hombre de 61 años de origen afgano y padre de dos hijos, que residía en el campamento de Malakassa, muy cerca de Atenas.
Según informa la Agencia AFP, el hombre había sido ingresado en un hospital de Atenas, donde perdió la vida por causa del virus.
Las autoridades griegas anunciaron este domingo 218 nuevos casos de covid-19, lo que eleva el total en el país a 17.444. Además hubo tres fallecidos, con lo que ya son 379 los muertos desde el inicio de la pandemia.
