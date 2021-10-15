Encuesta: ¿Se debería prohibir en España la entrada a los toros a los menores de 16 años como en Portugal?

Madrid
El país luso ha aprobado a través de un decreto ley la prohibición de la entrada de menores de 16 años a las corridas de toros. Esta medida ha sido impulsado por el partido animalista PAN que apoyó los presupuestos bajo esta condición. El Gobierno portugués ha hecho efectiva esta ley tras ser instados por el Comité de los Derechos del Menor de las ONU, que pidió en 2019 que se aumentara la edad mínima para asistir a estos eventos relacionados con la tauromaquia.
En España la normativa sobre la tauromaquia está recogida en el Reglamento de Espectáculos Taurinos por el Real Decreto 145/1996. Sin embargo cada comunidad autónoma es la encargada de ejecutarla, razón por la que cambia el reglamento según el lugar. Por ello, Canarias es la primera y única región que tiene prohibida la tauromaquia desde 1991, aunque Catalunya intentó suprimirla en 2012 y el Constitucional lo anuló. Después, cada comunidad tiene unas restricciones diferentes en materia de menores.
Mientras que en Galicia no pueden asistir los menores de 12 años a las corridas desde la entrada en vigor en 2018 del reglamento taurino gallego, en Balears no pueden entrar si no son mayores de 16 y en Euskadi se permite solo si los menores van acompañados de un adulto.
