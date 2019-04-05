Público
Encuesta: ¿Estás a favor de que se regule por ley la eutanasia?

Los datos muestran un sensible mayor apoyo de la población adulta a la eutanasia que al suicidio médicamente asistido / MTSOfan

El suicidio asistido de María José Carrasco, enferma terminal, con la ayuda de su marido, Ángel Hernández, y la detención posterior de éste en Madrid han reabierto el debate sobre la despenalización de la eutanasia, una cuestión que ha quedado paralizada en el Parlamento por el anticipo electoral.

Los partidos partidarios de su aprobación han recordado este jueves su compromiso para sacarla adelante tras las elecciones generales. Incluso, Pedro Sánchez se ha abierto a indultar a Ángel en caso de fuera condenado.

En Público tenemos claro que España necesita aprobar con urgencia una ley que regule la eutanasia. Por eso, les preguntamos a ustedes qué opinan:

