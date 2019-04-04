La Policía Nacional ha detenido a Ángel Hernández, de 70 años, acusado de haber suministrado una sustancia letal a su mujer, María José Carrasco, de 61, enferma de esclerosis en fase terminal, para ayudarla a morir en su domicilio, según han confirmado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid.
La detención tuvo lugar este miércoles, cuando los agentes se personaron en un casa ubicada en la calle Federico Carlos Sáinz de Robles, en el distrito de Moncloa Aravaca. El SUMMA solicitó un indicativo porque en el interior de la vivienda había una mujer fallecida.
De la investigación se encarga el grupo V de Homicidios de la Policía. El detenido se encuentra en los calabozos de la comisaría de Tetuán y está previsto que pase a disposición judicial este viernes.
El detenido, según las mismas fuentes, manifestó que le había suministrado una sustancia a su mujer para provocarle la muerte porque ella se encontraba en fase terminal.
El caso recuerda al del gallego José Luis Sampedro, al que también ayudaron a morir hace unos años. Este matrimonio madrileño llevaba años reclamando una ley de eutanasia y estaba esperando que el Congreso la aprobara, pero con el adelanto electoral todo se ha retrasado.
Cuatro y Telecinco han emitido el vídeo del momento en el que Hernández le suministra el veneno a su mujer y también el momento en que ella se lo pide, el día anterior. De hecho, cuando los agentes de la Policía Nacional llegaron al domicilio familiar estaba presente un periodista de Cuatro.
Carrasco estaba enferma de esclerosis múltiple desde los 32 años y su marido quiso ayudarla a morir porque así lo deseaba ella. Durante todo este tiempo, habría estado dependiendo de los cuidados de Hernández, que le administraba morfina para ayudarle a calmar los dolores.
Pedro Sánchez anunció el pasado 10 de marzo que si el 28 de abril el PSOE consigue una mayoría parlamentaria amplia sacará adelante el derecho a la eutanasia, a una "muerte digna".
