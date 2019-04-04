Los pilotos del avión Boeing 737 MAX 8 de Ethiopian Airlines siniestrado el 10 de marzo siguieron todos los procedimientos de emergencia del fabricante estadounidense pero "no pudieron controlar" la aeronave, que terminó estrellándose contra el suelo, según ha informado este jueves la ministra de Transporte etíope, Dagmawit Moges, en una comparecencia en la capital.
"La tripulación cumplió todos los procedimientos del fabricante de forma repetida pero no pudo controlar la aeronave", ha dicho la ministra, que ha dado a conocer el informe preliminar sobre el siniestro que acabó con la vida de 157 personas.
La ministra ha recomendado que Boeing revise el sistema de control de la aeronave y que las autoridades confirmen que el problema se ha resuelto antes de permitir que el modelo 737 MAX 8 vuelva a volar. "Debido a las repetidas condiciones de bajada de morro no ordenada que se han percibido, se recomienda que el sistema de control de la aeronave sea revisado por el fabricante", ha afirmado la ministra.
