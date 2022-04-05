Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Saldrías con alguien de Vox?

Público
Público

Encuesta | ¿Saldrías con alguien de Vox?

Un gallego de izquierdas le da calabazas a su cita en 'First Dates' que declaró ser de "extrema derecha".

Un manifestante ondea una bandera española desde un vehículo que dice 'Viva la unidad de España' mientras la gente protesta contra el estado de emergencia organizado por el partido de extrema derecha Vox en el día nacional de España en Madrid. /Reuters
Un manifestante ondea una bandera en una protesta contra el estado de emergencia organizado por el partido de extrema derecha Vox en el día nacional de España en Madrid. /Reuters.

madrid

El programa de Cuatro presentado por Carlos Sobera reunió a dos participantes buscando el amor. El gallego de izquierdas le da calabazas a su cita en First Dates que declaró ser de "extrema derecha". ¿Saldrías con alguien de Vox? Participa en nuestra encuensta.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público