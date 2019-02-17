Público
Público

Precarización de la Sanidad Las enfermeras inglesas están quemadas: no pueden conciliar y las renuncias se triplican

Los empleados del Servicio Nacional de Salud están hartos de pasar largas horas en el trabajo y de no poder disfrutar de tiempo con sus familias, por lo que las cifras de abandono son de récord. Por ello, Inglaterra necesita a 40.877 profesionales

Huelga de enfermeras en Dublín. / REUTERS

Un número récord de empleados del Servicio Nacional de Salud (NHS) de Inglaterra ha tirado la toalla. Los profesionales están hartos de pasar largas horas en el trabajo y de no poder disfrutar de tiempo de ocio con sus familias, según un estudio elaborado por Health Foundation difundido por The Guardian.

En los últimos siete años, se ha triplicado la cantidad de personal que abandonó el sistema de salud público, según la investigación. Así, entre junio de 2010 y junio de 2011, casi 3.700 empleados reconocieron que habían dejado el trabajo por la pésima calidad de vida que le proporcionaba su empleo. Si embargo, entre junio de 2017 y junio de 2018, las cifras se dispararon hasta los 10.257 que abandonaron, lo que supone un aumento del 178%.

La mayoría de los trabajadores quemados eran enfermeras y enfermeros. Así, las renuncias por no poder equilibrar la vida familiar y la laboral casi se habían triplicado siete años después, pasando de 1.069 a 2.910. En cambio, sólo 270 médicos abandonaron en el último año analizado, lo que supone un incremento del 169% respecto a siete años antes, cuando renunciaron solamente un centenar.

Actualmente, en Inglaterra hay 40.877 plazas vacantes de enfermería y 9.337 de medicina. Si tenemos en cuenta otros puestos sin cubrir, la cifra de trabajadores necesarios para cumplir los estándares alcanza los 103.000, lo que significa que hay un vacío laboral de casi un diez por ciento.

