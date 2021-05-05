El diestro Enrique Ponce toreó el pasado domingo en la Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas con una chaquetilla cuyos botones eran efigies del dictador Francisco Franco. Según se aprecia en las fotografías que se le hicieron antes del festejo en el patio de caballos de Las Ventas, Ponce lucía un traje con una botonadura de plata que imitaba a las monedas de 50 pesetas de la época de Franco, con la efigie del dictador y los lemas correspondientes que se acuñaban en ellas.

En declaraciones, el apoderado del torero, Juan Ruiz, ha restado importancia a la botonadura que lució el diestro valenciano: "No hay mayor historia al respecto".

"Enrique tiene ese traje campero, como tiene otros con otro tipo de monedas, desde hace mucho tiempo. Y se lo ha puesto ya unas cuantas veces en varias plazas sin que se arme tanto revuelo. A él le gusta poner monedas como botones, da igual las que sean, así que no creo que haya que sacar mayores conclusiones del asunto", insistió el joven apoderado del torero.

En declaraciones al diario El País, el propio torero se ha mostrado sorprendido porque esta circunstancia trascienda y haya podido molestar a alguien, en tanto que, afirma, no tiene "nada que ver con esa etapa" de la historia de España. "Simplemente -explica Ponce en el periódico- me gusta utilizar monedas antiguas en mis trajes, y las tengo de Isabel II, Alfonso XIII, el rey emérito, el Monarca actual y también de Franco (...) Me hice esa chaquetilla no por Franco, sino por la moneda en sí"