MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

La ONG Open Arms ha denunciado la inauguración de un Centro de Coordinación Malta-Libia en Belt is-Sebħ para la gestión de devoluciones de migrantes ilegales.

Según afirma la organización, este centro de coordinación plantea las devoluciones de migrantes "en caliente" desde Malta en las que se pisotean convenios internacionales con absoluta impunidad, y en las que el destino de estas personas es la vuelta "al infierno de las torturas libias".

Preacuerdo en mayo

El diario libio Libyan Express, afirma que ya en mayo, el primer ministro de Malta, Robert Abela, dirigió a Libia a una delegación compuesta por el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Evarist Bartolo, y el ministro de Asuntos Internos, Byron Camilleri, en una visita oficial no anunciada.

Durante esa visita, los dos gobiernos firmaron un memorando de entendimiento en el que se comprometieron a continuar abordando el tráfico y el tráfico de personas desde el país devastado por la guerra hacia Europa.

El lunes llegó a Malta el Jefe del Consejo Presidencial Libio del Gobierno de Acuerdo Nacional, Fayez Al-Serraj, que fue recibido por Evarist Bartolo y Byron Camilleri; a los que también acompañaron el Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Mohammed Taher Sayala, y el Ministro del Interior, Fathi Bashagha, para formalizar el acuerdo.

