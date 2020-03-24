madridActualizado:
La entrada en vigor del horario de verano llegará a todos los hogares españoles en mitad de la cuarentena por el coronavirus. De esta forma, a las 2:00 de la madrugada de este próximo sábado los españoles tendrán que adelantar sus relojes a las 3:00, restando así una hora de sueño.
Este adelanto, que la Unión Europea pretende eliminar a partir del año que viene, puede llegar a suponer una alteración en el ritmo interno de cada persona, provocando problemas para conciliar el sueño en los días siguientes al cambio de hora.
A estos síntomas, que en una situación normal pueden llegar a provocar estrés, migrañas e hipertensión, puede sumarse la ansiedad aparejada a permanecer confinado entre cuatro paredes hasta, por lo menos, el próximo 12 de abril.
Pero no todo es negativo, el cambio al horario de verano supone un incremento en las horas de luz natural al día, algo que se agradecerá especialmente en la factura de la luz.
Un aspecto clave para sobrellevar el adelanto del reloj es mantenerse fiel a los hábitos y rutinas diarias, un aspecto capital para mantener la estabilidad, más cuando no es posible salir de casa.
Además, una alimentación sana y equilibrada será muy importante a la hora de mantener los niveles de energía habituales, sobre todo cuando el encierro empiece a hacer mella en la capacidad física, resentida por el bajón de acticividad que se vive en estos días de cuarentena.
El ejercicio en casa es otro elemento a tener en cuenta. Mantenerse físicamente activo puede ser un reto en estos momentos pero, junto a la buena alimentación, es un pilar para desconectar del confinamiento, que puede hacerse tedioso a medida que pasen los días.
