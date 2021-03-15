Estás leyendo: España paraliza la administración de la vacuna de AstraZeneca contra la covid-19

España paraliza la administración de la vacuna de AstraZeneca contra la covid-19

Tras un Consejo Interterritorial de Sanidad convocado de urgencia se ha decidido paralizarla tras detectarse varios casos de trombos en personas que han sido inmunizadas con esta vacuna.

Vacunas de AstraZeneca en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA), en Oviedo.
Vacunas de AstraZeneca en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA), en Oviedo. J.L. Cereijido / EFE

Tras el Consejo Interterritorial de Sanidad de urgencia para analizar con las comunidades autónomas si se suspende en España la vacunación con AstraZeneca, se ha decidido paralizarla tras detectarse varios casos de trombos en personas que han sido inmunizadas con esta vacuna.

España es último en unirse a una veintena de países que ya habían rechazado administrar esta vacuna. Alemania, Francia e Italia también habían suspendido temporalmente este lunes el uso de la vacuna desarrollada por AstraZeneca, por motivos de coagulación de la sangre, uniéndose a otros países europeos como Irlanda, Dinamarca, Noruega y los Países Bajos.

Sin embargo, La Organización Mundial de la Salud instó también este lunes a los países a que no pausen las campañas de vacunación por dudas sobre su seguridad. La OMS dijo que su panel asesor estaba revisando los informes relacionados con la inyección y que publicará sus hallazgos lo antes posible. No obstante, destacó que es poco probable que cambie sus recomendaciones, emitidas el mes pasado, para un uso generalizado, incluso en países donde la variante sudafricana del virus puede reducir su eficacia.

