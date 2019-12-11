España registra la cifra de nacimientos más baja desde 1941

Entre enero y junio de este año en España solo han nacido 170.074 niños, lo que supone la cifra más baja registrada desde 1941, primer año del que hay datos.
Además, según el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), en el primer semestre de este año han muerto 215.478 personas, lo que arroja un saldo vegetativo negativo (diferencia entre nacimientos y defunciones) de 45.404 personas, una cifra que consolida la caída iniciada en 2015.
En términos porcentuales, según las Estadísticas del Movimiento Natural de la Población (MNP), entre enero y junio, los nacimientos se han reducido un 6,2% en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2018 y, aunque las defunciones también han disminuido, en este caso un 5,4%, han fallecido más personas de las que han nacido.
