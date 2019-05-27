Público
Previsión meteorológica El tiempo que nos espera en el inicio de la semana

Tiempo estable en la mayor parte del país, mientras que en el norte se esperan lluvias y viento. 

Gente paseando junto a la playa de la Malvarrosa, en Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

El tiempo estable con cielos poco nubosos o despejados predominará en la mayor parte del país, en una jornada en la que se esperan intervalos de viento fuerte en el Ampurdán, bajo Ebro, y Castellón, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Así, se espera tiempo estable en casi toda España salvo en el Cantábrico y noroeste de Navarra, donde estará nuboso o cubierto con lluvias, las cuales no se descartan en el extremo norte de Galicia, alto Ebro y Pirineos. También se esperan intervalos nubosos en otras zonas del extremo norte peninsular, Baleares y norte de las islas Canarias de más relieve.

Las temperaturas este lunes ascenderán en el área del sistema Ibérico, sur de la vertiente atlántica peninsular, Ceuta, Melilla, y Canarias, y bajarán en áreas del noroeste peninsular y Pirineos. En el resto se esperan pocos cambios.

Por último, continuarán predominando los vientos de componente norte en la mayor parte del país, con levante en el Estrecho. Y habrá intervalos de viento fuerte en el Ampurdán, bajo Ebro y Canarias.

En este sentido, Zaragoza y Girona tendrán avisos de nivel amarillo (riesgo) por viento y fenómenos costeros, respectivamente.

