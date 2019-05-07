Varias personas están retenidas en un estanco de la localidad de Blagnac, a las afueras de Toulouse (sur de Francia) en una toma de rehenes que ha dado lugar a un importante despliegue de las fuerzas del orden.
La prefectura (delegación del Gobierno) indicó en su cuenta de Twitter que había una "operación policial en marcha en el sector del Plan del Puerto en Blagnac" y pidió a la población que evitara la zona y respetara el perímetro de seguridad.
Un portavoz de la prefectura explicó que los primeros elementos no parecen apuntar a un acto terrorista, aunque remitió a las informaciones más precisas que se iban a dar conforme se tuviera un mayor conocimiento de los hechos.
Opération de police en cours sur le secteur du plan du Port à BLAGNAC - Merci de bien vouloir éviter le secteur et respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/DghlkjtkjY— Police Nationale 31 (@PoliceNat31) 7 de mayo de 2019
Según el canal BFMTV, la toma de rehenes empezó a las 16.20 locales (14.20 GMT) y estuvo protagonizado por un hombre armado que entró en el estanco, llamó a la policía y dijo tener secuestradas a cinco personas.
La televisión France 3 precisó que el secuestrador reclamó la presencia de un negociador y amenazó con abatir a una de las personas que mantenía retenidas si no retrocedía el perímetro de seguridad.
Agentes de la unidad de élite de la policía, el Raid, se desplazaron hasta el lugar de los hechos.
