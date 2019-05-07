Público
Estanco de Toulouse Varias personas retenidas en una toma de rehenes en un estanco de Toulouse

Un portavoz de la prefectura explicó que los primeros elementos no parecen apuntar a un acto terrorista.

Estanco en el que ha tenido lugar el suceso. Google Maps

El estanco de la localidad de Blagnac, a las afueras de Toulouse donde ha tenido lugar el suceso. Google Maps

Varias personas están retenidas en un estanco de la localidad de Blagnac, a las afueras de Toulouse (sur de Francia) en una toma de rehenes que ha dado lugar a un importante despliegue de las fuerzas del orden.

La prefectura (delegación del Gobierno) indicó en su cuenta de Twitter que había una "operación policial en marcha en el sector del Plan del Puerto en Blagnac" y pidió a la población que evitara la zona y respetara el perímetro de seguridad.

Un portavoz de la prefectura explicó que los primeros elementos no parecen apuntar a un acto terrorista, aunque remitió a las informaciones más precisas que se iban a dar conforme se tuviera un mayor conocimiento de los hechos.

Según el canal BFMTV, la toma de rehenes empezó a las 16.20 locales (14.20 GMT) y estuvo protagonizado por un hombre armado que entró en el estanco, llamó a la policía y dijo tener secuestradas a cinco personas.

La televisión France 3 precisó que el secuestrador reclamó la presencia de un negociador y amenazó con abatir a una de las personas que mantenía retenidas si no retrocedía el perímetro de seguridad.

Agentes de la unidad de élite de la policía, el Raid, se desplazaron hasta el lugar de los hechos.

