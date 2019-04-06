Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Eutanasia "Lo que me preocupaba era que mi mujer sufriera y eso se ha acabado"

Ángel Hernández, detenido por asistir a su mujer durante su suicidio, atiende a los medios tras el suceso. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ángel Hernández. - EFE

Ángel Hernández. - EFE

Ángel Hernández ha saltado a la palestra tras asistir en el suicido a su mujer, María José Carrasco, afectada durante tres décadas por esclerosis múltiple. 

El hombre fue detenido por ayudar a morir a su mujer enferma terminal, aunque tras unas horas quedó en libertad sin medidas cautelares tras comparecer ante el juez.

Hernández, en el foco de la noticia tras salir de prisión, asegura que está tranquilo con la decisión tomada y que está satisfecho con el final de la historia: "Lo que me preocupaba era que mi mujer sufriera y eso se ha acabado", ha asegurado a El País.

Asegura que las horas encerrado fueron muy desagradables: "Lo que más me fastidiaba era que no podía hacer los trámites necesarios para atender a mi mujer. Tenía que haber ido al Instituto Anatómico Forense y haber hablado con quienes le hicieron la autopsia. Y preparar su incineración", declara al periódico. 

El pasado viernes, bajo el grito de "eutanasia legal ya" y "queremos libertad para nuestro final", más de un centenar de personas se manifestaron frente a los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla de Madrid para que se regule la eutanasia y se consiga la abolición del artículo 143 del Código Penal. La concentración se produjo a colación de la muerte de Carrasco.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad