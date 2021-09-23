Estás leyendo: Así evoluciona la erupción volcánica en la Cumbre Vieja de La Palma, en directo

Así evoluciona la erupción volcánica en la Cumbre Vieja de La Palma, en directo

Las coladas de lava se han ralentizado y avanzan a cuatro kilómetros por hora.

Dos vecinos observan la erupción del volcán de La Palma este miércoles 22 de septiembre.
Dos vecinos observan la erupción del volcán de La Palma este miércoles 22 de septiembre. Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

madrid

La erupción del volcán en La Palma está en zona de "estabilidad', mientras que las coladas de lava se han ralentizado y avanzan a cuatro kilómetros por hora. Los gases del volcán pueden llegar el viernes a la Península

Sigue en directo la evolución de la erupción. Imágenes en exclusiva cedidas por TV Canaria:

