madrid
La Organización Colegial de Enfermería ha anunciado el fallecimiento de una enfermera del Hospital del Bierzo (León), tras permanecer 40 días en la UCI por haberse contagiado de la covid-19 en el ejercicio de su profesión.
"Los representantes de la enfermería española quieren expresar su profundo dolor tras la pérdida de su compañera. El organismo enfermero quiere hacer llegar a su familia y allegados su más sentido pésame por el fallecimiento de una profesional ejemplar, querida y respetada tanto por sus compañeros como por sus pacientes. Descanse en paz", señala la organización en un comunicado.
El equipo de enfermería del centro hospitalario berciano anunciaba horas antes, con "emotivas palabras", el fallecimiento de su compañera, Belén Mato, a los 49 años de edad.
Con el mismo pesar, el presidente del Consejo General de Enfermería, Florentino Pérez Raya, ha destacado que "Belén era el ejemplo constante de profesional comprometida y entregada. Su buen hacer en el ejercicio de su profesión le había proporcionado el cariño de sus compañeros y pacientes".
Por otro lado, Pérez Raya ha mostrado su preocupación ante el elevado índice de enfermeras contagiadas. Los profesionales sanitarios suponen más de un 20% del total de personas afectadas y con la pérdida de Belén Mato, ya son seis las enfermeras y enfermeros fallecidos a causa de la covid-19.
"Durante estos meses la profesión también ha tenido que lamentar la muerte de enfermeros como Encarni Vicente, en Vizcaya; Pedro Carrillo, en Jaén; Esteban Peñarrubia, en Madrid; José Montero, en Ciudad Real y Nanda Casado en Córdoba", enumera el comunicado.
