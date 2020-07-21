PALMA DE MALLORCaActualizado:
Una mujer ha fallecido este martes en el Hospital Universitario Son Espases por las heridas que le ocasionó la "violenta agresión" de la que fue víctima a manos de su marido la pasada semana y por la que el hombre que ya había sido detenido.
Según han informado desde la Jefatura Superior de Baleares la mujer ha muerto este martes tras haber permanecido ingresada en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) a consecuencia de la agresión.
La Policía Nacional detuvo la pasada semana a un hombre de 55 años por agredir "violentamente" a su mujer durante una discusión en una vivienda en el barrio de Son Cotoner, en Palma de Mallorca.
Según informó la Jefatura Superior de Baleares la sala del 091 había recibido el aviso de una agresión de un hombre hacia su pareja y según el cual le habría propinado una patada en la cabeza.
En su llegada al domicilio, los policías hallaron a la víctima, tendida en el suelo, con un gran charco de sangre que rodeaba su cabeza, consciente y con visibles hematomas en el brazo, así como en la cabeza.
La víctima manifestó a los agentes que su marido le había agredido de forma "muy violenta" y le había dado una patada en la cara, después de haberla golpeado en la misma zona en diversas ocasiones.
Al detenido le constaban numerosos antecedentes policiales, varios por hechos de la misma naturaleza, como una detención en el año 2016 por delitos de malos tratos.
En marzo de 2019 se dictó una orden de alejamiento por espacio de seis meses, finalizando en septiembre de ese mismo año, no constando en los archivos de la UFAM otras denuncias por parte de la víctima contra él.
016 Teléfono contra la violencia machista. La llamada no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.
