Madrid
La Policía Local de Manresa ha informado de la detención de un hombre de 39 años por un presunto delito de violencia de género. La víctima, su mujer de 36 años, había saltado desde su balcón de un primer piso por miedo a que su marido la agrediera tras una discusión en la que él se encontraba cada vez más agresivo.
Los agentes han informado de que el aviso lo recibieron por parte de un vecino que pudo ver a la mujer caminando por la carretera Cardona "con mucha dificultad y que parecía dolorida".
Al llegar la patrulla el testigo les indicó el paradero de la mujer, que les informó de lo sucedido y señaló que las discusiones y reacciones violentas eran habituales.
Los agentes consideraron que la situación se trataba de un claro caso de violencia de género
Una vez recibida esta información los agentes entendieron que existían indicios suficientes para considerar la situación un delito de violencia física y psíquica dentro del ámbito familiar, lo que llevó a la detención del acusado mientras que la víctima era trasladada al Hospital Sant Joan de Déu.
