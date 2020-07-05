Estás leyendo: La Policía busca al violador de una joven discapacitada en Zaragoza

Agresión sexual La Policía busca al violador de una joven discapacitada en Zaragoza

La joven tuvo que ser operada de urgencia por los desgarros que había sufrido por la brutal agresión.

Parque Delicias Zaragoza
Captura de Google Maps del lugar donde se produjo la violación.

zaragoza

público | agencias

Agentes de la Policía Nacional están investigando la violación de una joven discapacitada en Zaragoza, según han confirmado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Aragón.

La madrugada del sábado, la Policía Nacional acudió al parque Palomar de Delicias alertados por una persona que comunicó que había una joven sangrando.

Los agentes constaron que, efectivamente, una joven había sido agredida sexualmente, así que activaron el protocolo de protección, la asistieron y la trasladaron a un centro hospitalario para su atención. Los hechos todavía se están investigando y, por el momento, no se ha producido ninguna detención.

La agresión sexual fue de carácter violento: la joven tuvo que ser operada de urgencia por los desgarros que había sufrido y que le estaban provocando una fuerte hemorragia, según fuentes próximas a la investigación citadas por el diarol El Heraldo de Aragón,

