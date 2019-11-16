Público
Fallece el periodista Pablo López Orosa, colaborador de 'Público'

El reportero gallego ha trabajado como 'freelance' en varios medios españoles y ha cubierto conflictos de Oriente Medio, el sudeste asiático y África.  

Imagen del periodista Pablo López Orosa.

El periodista coruñes Pablo López Orosa ha fallecido este viernes a los 34 años de edad, según ha publicado la Cadena SER. El reportero acababa de volver de un viaje desde Mozambique, pero se desconocen las causas de su muerte. 

López Orosa había trabajado como freelance para varios medios del panorama español y gran parte de su trayectoria profesional se había llevado a cabo fuera de Europa, como en sudeste asiático, América Latina y África.

Nacido en 1985, en 2017 recibió el XII Premio de Periodismo Solidario Joan Gomis por el reportaje La tregua de los zapatos. Era licenciado por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Sus trabajos han sido publicado en numerosos medios además de Público, como El Mundo, La Marea, El País, Gara, Jot Down, La Razón y Luzes.

Entre los últimos artículos publicados por Pablo López Orosa se encuentran crónicas desde Mozambique, desde donde dio cobertura a unas elecciones acusadas de fraude, así como reportajes en profundidad sobre el racismo en Sudáfrica o la violencia sexual en Nairobi, Kenia. 

