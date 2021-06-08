Un problema no identificado en la red de distribución de contenidos online (CDN) estadounidense Fastly ha provocado la caída de cientos de páginas webs a nivel internacional, en un suceso que también ha afectado a España.

La compañía advirtió justo antes del mediodía en España que estaba sufriendo algunos errores de rendimiento en una web dedicada a dar explicaciones del incidente.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Fastly explicaba: identificamos una configuración de servicio que provocó interrupciones en nuestros POP (miles de pequeños y dispersos puntos de presencia) a nivel mundial y hemos desactivado esa configuración. Nuestra red global vuelve a estar en línea".

Entre las webs afectadas, se encontrarían portales como Reddit, algunas partes de Amazon o Spotify, según denuncian usuarios en redes, así como numerosos medios de comunicación internacionales como The New York Times, el británico The Guardian o Financial Times, y a nivel español, los medios de Unidad Editorial y el Grupo Zeta, así como el diario deportivo AS. Algunos de estos medios han conseguido restablecer el servicio en pocos minutos.

Además, en las redes sociales, miles de personas notificaron problemas con diversas plataformas, incluyendo algunas como Amazon, Twitch, Reddit, Spotify y Twitter.

¿Qué es Fastly?

Fastly ofrece servicios CDN, que consiste básicamente en muchas de redes de servidores distribuidos por todo el mundo en los que viven los datos, aplicaciones y servicios a los que accedemos de forma remota.

Normalmente, cuando grandes interrupciones, como la que se ha dado este martes, afectan a gran parte de Internet, se debe a algún proveedor de servicios central, como Fastly.

En una lista en la web habilitada para seguir el incidente por Fastly (la suya se encuentra caída), se identifican todos los centros de la compañía que se encuentran bajo "rendimiento degradado", entre ellos la instalación con la que cuentan en Madrid, según la etiqueta otorgada por la firma.