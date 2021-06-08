Un fallo de internet a nivel global provoca la caída de numerosas páginas como Amazon, Twitch o Reddit

Un fallo en la red de distribución (CDN) del servidor estadounidense Fastly provoca la caída de las principales páginas de internet a nivel global. Entre las webs afectadas se encuentran Amazon, Twitch, Reddit o The New York Times. Fastly ha anunciado que ya se ha solucionado la incidencia.

El fallo ha sido reportado por los usuarios este mediodía, que se han encontrado con el mensaje que indicaba "Error 503 Service Unavailable" cuando intentaban acceder a páginas de medios de comunicación y plataformas. En otras páginas ha aparecido el mensaje "connection failure".

Los informes del portal especializado Downdetector también recogieron reportes de los usuarios. La página oficial del Gobierno de Reino Unido así las webs de eBay o Spotify se vieron afectadas.

Las páginas web de medios como The New York Times, The Guardian, Financial Times, Le Monde, El País o la Cadena SER, también sufrieron fallos. Fastly indicó haber identificado el fallo: "Nuestra red global vuelve a estar en línea".

"Se ha identificado el problema y se ha aplicado una solución. Los clientes pueden experimentar una mayor carga de origen a medida que regresan los servicios globales", asegura la compañía en su web, que ha ido subiendo mensajes cada diez minutos de las novedades.

Consultadas fuentes del Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad (Incibe), no parece que se trate de un ciberataque, sino de un fallo técnico debido a una caída del distribuidor de contenidos.

