Estás leyendo: La familia del niño fallecido tras ir cinco veces a Urgencias acude a los tribunales al creer que hubo una "imprudencia grave"

Público
Público

La familia del niño fallecido tras ir cinco veces a Urgencias acude a los tribunales al creer que hubo una "imprudencia grave"

A raíz de la autopsia se ha sabido que el joven murió de una peritonitis. El personal alegó que no se le practicaron más pruebas debido al coronavirus.

Marta Gonzalvez Alba
Marta Gonzalvez Alba, madre legal de Aitor. Archivo

Alicante

europa press

La familia del menor de Petrer (Alicante) que falleció tras acudir cinco veces a Urgencias del Hospital General de Elda ha decidido emprender acciones judiciales a través de la vía penal al considerar que se cometió un delito de "imprudencia grave".

El caso se ha conocido después de que la madre del menor fallecido, de 8 años, denunciará en las redes sociales que su hijo murió "después de haber acudido cinco veces a urgencias" en tres días. Aseguraba que al pequeño no le hicieron "ni una ecografía ni una analítica de sangre" y que el personal alegó que no se le practicaron más pruebas debido al coronavirus.

Tras el fallecimiento del menor, la familia acudió al juzgado de guardia, que ha abierto procedimiento penal con diligencias previas. Según ha asegurado a Europa Press la abogada de la familia, Raquel Sánchez Navarro, la defensa "va a insistir en mantener abierta esa vía penal al considerar que se ha cometido un delito por imprudencia grave".

Asimismo, ha manifestado que los resultados de la preautopsia a los que ha tenido acceso la familia han desvelado que el menor murió a causa de una peritonitis.

Desde el Departamento de Salud de Elda, por su parte, se ha abierto una investigación y se ha puesto "a disposición de la familia para colaborar en el esclarecimiento de los hechos" que han desembocado en "tan triste suceso".

El departamento de salud explica en un comunicado difundido esta semana que la dirección médica del hospital tuvo conocimiento de los hechos, "ha recabado toda la información clínica para aclarar las circunstancias que derivaron en el fallecimiento del menor", mientras que el Servicio de Pediatría del centro ha facilitado los informes clínicos a la familia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público