La denuncia  se interpuso por la difusión viral de una entrevista en la que el acusado alardeaba de que engañaba a las mujeres para mantener relaciones sexuales sin preservativo y, para ello, les aseguraba que había sido sometido a una supuesta esterilización quirúrgica.

Naim Darrechi
El famoso tiktoker en su perfil de Instagram. Naim Darrechi / Instagram

madrid

Actualizado:

Las declaraciones que realizó el influencer Naim Darrechi en una entrevista el pasado 11 de julio le pueden salir caras, ya que el Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Palma ha admitido a trámite la querella del Govern balear, interpuesta a través de la Abogacía de la comunidad autónoma en representación del Instituto Balear de la Mujer, contra el 'influencer' mallorquín, de 19 años, por un presunto delito de discriminación.

El influencer en dicha entrevista dijo que en referencia a las relaciones sexuales que le "cuesta mucho" hacerlo con condón y por eso nunca lo utiliza. "Nunca lo utilizo. Hasta que un día dije que es raro que no haya dejado embarazada a ninguna después de tantos años. Así que empecé a acabar dentro siempre y nunca ha pasado nada", declaró el tiktoker en la entrevista.

Después de las palabras que dijó Naim, rapidamente Irene Montero, ministra de Igualdad salió a decir que "quitarse el preservativo o eyacular dentro sin consentimiento es hoy abuso sexual y la Ley del sólo sí es sí lo reconocerá como agresión. Presumir ante 26 millones de seguidores de algo así refleja la urgencia de poner el consentimiento en el centro", subrayo Montero.

El Govern balear evaluó el caso y decidió denunciar porque atentaba contra la imagen de la mujer y por ello tiene el deber de proteger la comisión de abusos y agresiones sexuales, no permitir actuaciones que atenten contra la salud sexual y reproductiva de las mujeres y el enaltecimiento de estos delitos.

Desde el Govern, se señaló la gran influencia de este joven en las redes sociales, donde cuenta con 26 millones de seguidores en TikTok, 7 millones en Instagram y 3,9 en su canal de YouTube. Desde el Ejecutivo afirman que tienen la obligación del velar por que los contenidos emitidos a través de las redes sociales, que son los grandes referentes en el desarrollo de las conductas de las personas, no fomenten actuaciones contra los derechos sexuales y reproductivos de las mujeres.

En la Abogacía de la comunidad autónoma confirman que estos hechos suponen un delito que implica una pena de prisión de seis meses a dos años y multa por acciones que suponen humillación, desprecio o descrédito a cualquier de sus víctima

