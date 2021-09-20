Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía investigará la manifestación nazi de Chueca como delito de odio

La Fiscalía investigará la manifestación nazi de Chueca como delito de odio

El Ministerio Público indagará en la manifestación de Chueca donde se profirieron consignas como "fuera sidosos de Madrid" o "fuera maricas de nuestros barrios".

La comitiva ultra a su paso por la Plaza de Chueca.
La comitiva ultra a su paso por la Plaza de Chueca.

La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid ha incoado diligencias de investigación a raíz de los hechos acaecidos durante la manifestación del pasado sábado en el barrio madrileño de Chueca donde un grupo de manifestantes profirió consignas tales como "fuera sidosos de Madrid" o "fuera maricas de nuestros barrios".

Fuentes jurídicas informan de que el Ministerio Público ha tomado esta decisión por iniciativa propia y ya ha oficiado sendos informes a la Brigada Provincial de Información y a la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid para que recaben información sobre si lo acontecido durante la marcha convocada por el grupo Madrid Seguro para protestar contra "agendas 2030/2050" es constitutivo de un delito de odio.

