La Fiscalía investigará la manifestación nazi de Chueca como delito de odio

madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid ha incoado diligencias de investigación a raíz de los hechos acaecidos durante la manifestación del pasado sábado en el barrio madrileño de Chueca donde un grupo de manifestantes profirió consignas tales como "fuera sidosos de Madrid" o "fuera maricas de nuestros barrios".
Fuentes jurídicas informan de que el Ministerio Público ha tomado esta decisión por iniciativa propia y ya ha oficiado sendos informes a la Brigada Provincial de Información y a la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid para que recaben información sobre si lo acontecido durante la marcha convocada por el grupo Madrid Seguro para protestar contra "agendas 2030/2050" es constitutivo de un delito de odio.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
