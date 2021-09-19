Izquierda Unida no ha tardado en mover ficha tras la marcha nazi en el barrio de Chueca en Madrid y ha solicitado la dimisión de Mercedes González, delegada del Gobierno en la capital, por permitir que esa protesta se llevara a cabo.
Después de que el Gobierno, en palabras de la ministra Irene Montero, asegurara que pondrá en conocimiento de la Fiscalía la marcha homófoba y ultraderechista, IU ha querido sumarse a las críticas contra la delegada del Gobierno, contra la que también han cargado algunos miembros de Más Madrid.
El coordinador de IU Madrid, Álvaro Aguilera, ha precisado además que frente a estos "preocupantes" hechos "nos encontramos la parsimonia de las instituciones, que lejos de combatir este discurso de odio, lo amparan y legitiman poniendo en riesgo la convivencia y hasta la seguridad del colectivo LGTBI".
Esta organización cita en el comunicado la manifestación en el barrio de Chueca, "con tintes neonazis" y con la presencia -según IU- de destacados dirigentes de Vox, una marcha "que provocó miedo y desazón" entre los vecinos.
Esta manifestación, a juicio de IU Madrid, supone "un paso más en la agresión continua que el colectivo LGTBI sufre por parte de quienes propagan, amparan, justifican o legitiman estas manifestaciones de odio", y ha pedido al Gobierno de la comunidad que desarrolle las leyes contra la "LGTBIfobia" aprobadas en la Asamblea de Madrid y las dote de recursos.
