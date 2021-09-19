madrid
La portavoz del Gobierno municipal y delegada de Seguridad y Emergencias, Inmaculada Sanz, ha tildado este domingo de "absolutamente rechazables e inaceptables" las consignas que se gritaron en la manifestación neonazi de Chueca en la que se pudo escuchar frases como "fuera maricas de nuestros barrios" o "fuera sidosos de Madrid", y en la que hubo un detenido.
En declaraciones a los medios de comunicación, ha recordado que fue una manifestación que fue autorizada por la Delegación de Gobierno en Madrid, pero donde ha asegurado que se lanzaron consignas que no son tolerables en una sociedad democrática.
Además, ha informado de que Policía Municipal pudo colaborar en algunos incidentes y detuvo a una persona, pero ha asegurado que no es algo que esté "en la competencia" del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
"Son pequeños grupos de personas completamente ajenas a nuestro sistema de valores, pero también digo que no tratemos de definir a Madrid por un pequeño grupo de personas, Madrid no es eso, es una ciudad abierta, solidaria", ha expresado Sanz, frente a estos discursos "tan alejados de los derechos humanos".
Frente a la posible judicialización de este caso, la portavoz municipal ha señalado que se trata de una tarea que le corresponde al Gobierno de España pero ofrece toda la colaboración de la Policía Municipal.
