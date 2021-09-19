"Ha finalizado por fin su máster en inventología": cachondeo con la cifra absurda de Casado sobre los gastos de campaña del PSOE

Por

De lo grosera que es llama la atención. Pablo Casado, durante una entrevista, habla de presupuestos para campañas electorales y se viene arriba. Tanto, que las redes no han podido pasarla por alto.

El líder del PP asegura que Sánchez se gastó 20.000 millones de euros en anuncios de campaña electoral. La frase, un sinsentido, ha corrido como la pólvora. Para contextualizar la cifra, desde Europa se dio a España 64.000 millones de euros a los bancos durante la crisis económica iniciada en 2008.

Lo cierto es que atendiendo a los datos, el PSOE invirtió unos 15 millones de euros en la última campaña electoral para las elecciones generales, mientras que el Partido Popular no quiso facilitar el dato.

La frase de Casado no hay por dónde cogerla, y así lo han hecho sentir los tuiteros.

