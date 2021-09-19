"Ha finalizado por fin su máster en inventología": cachondeo con la cifra absurda de Casado sobre los gastos de campaña del PSOE
De lo grosera que es llama la atención. Pablo Casado, durante una entrevista, habla de presupuestos para campañas electorales y se viene arriba. Tanto, que las redes no han podido pasarla por alto.
El líder del PP asegura que Sánchez se gastó 20.000 millones de euros en anuncios de campaña electoral. La frase, un sinsentido, ha corrido como la pólvora. Para contextualizar la cifra, desde Europa se dio a España 64.000 millones de euros a los bancos durante la crisis económica iniciada en 2008.
Lo cierto es que atendiendo a los datos, el PSOE invirtió unos 15 millones de euros en la última campaña electoral para las elecciones generales, mientras que el Partido Popular no quiso facilitar el dato.
"Sánchez se fundió 20.000 millones de euros en anuncios en campaña electoral". Pablo Casado ha finalizado por fin su máster en inventología.pic.twitter.com/d3EjWlGkuX
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) September 18, 2021
La frase de Casado no hay por dónde cogerla, y así lo han hecho sentir los tuiteros.
Hay que dividir los 20.000.000.000 de euros entre los 1.000.000.000 de muertos que asesinó el comunismo y listo! el coeficiente intelectual de Casado.
— Naxo Aragón (@djnacho2001) September 18, 2021
Esta vez se ha colao con los invent. pic.twitter.com/FLPvw5C0MN
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) September 18, 2021
— Andrés Gómez (@kisa80) September 18, 2021
