Open Arms La Fiscalía italiana ordena la incautación del Open Arms y el desembarco inmediato de los migrantes en Lampedusa

El fiscal Luigi Patronaggio estima necesaria esta medida por las condiciones en que se encuentran las personas a bordo del barco humanitario español.

16/08/2019.- El barco humanitario español Open Arms con los 90 migrantes a bordo. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

La Fiscalía de Agrigento (Sicilia) ha ordenado la incautación del barco humanitario español Open Arms y el desembarco inmediato de los alrededor de 90 migrantes que siguen a bordo en el puerto de Lampedusa (Italia), horas después de que el fiscal Luigi Patronaggio examinase las condiciones del barco de la ONG, según han informado los medios italianos. 

Patronaggio estima necesaria esta medida por las condiciones en que se encuentran los migrantes y pese a que el Gobierno español ha anunciado este martes el envío de una patrullera a Lampedusa para llevar a un puerto balear al Open Arms, según la agencia Adnkronos.

El ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, había anticipado poco antes la posibilidad de que el fiscal tomase medidas, pero insistió en su defensa de la doctrina de "puertos cerrados" aunque le llegase la "enésima" denuncia en contra. Salvini ha asumido el "riesgo personal" al que se expone.

[Habrá ampliación]

