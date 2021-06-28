La Fiscalía suiza investiga al rey emérito por ingresar dinero después de los viajes oficiales a los países árabes

madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía suiza está investigando a Juan Carlos I por un "patrón" que hay entre los viajes oficiales que hizo a Arabia Saudí, Dubai, Kuwait o Baréin y los ingresos de dinero que le vinculan directamente con las cuentas del país, según ha publicado Nius.
Al parecer, los investigadores han analizado dichos viajes desde hace 20 años, en los cuales encontraron numerosos ingresos en las cuentas del emérito, con cantidades que superan el millón de euros y con una distancia temporal de un poco menos de diez días.
Hace menos de un mes, el rey emérito se volvía a librar de rendir cuentas ante la Justicia por una cuenta hallada en Andorra, porque había prescrito. En concreto, la investigación, que se lleva a cabo en Suiza, detalla que la cuenta vinculada al rey emérito en el banco andorrano Andbank estuvo abierta durante más de una década.
En concreto, la Fiscalía suiza está investigando "tres ingresos en efectivo que vinculan al rey emérito a Kwait, donde viajó de forma oficial en 2010, 2011 y 2014", informa el medio. Además, los investigadores han encontrado movimientos de dinero similares, pero en viajes a Baréin, Abu Dabi o Emiratos Árabes.
En los viajes del monarca a Baréin, la comisión rogatoria que fue enviada a España por parte del país helvético, ha confirmado que hubo un cobro de 1,9 millones de euros por parte de la Fundación Lucum, que era controlada por Juan Carlos I desde Panamá.
Este lunes, Socios del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, como ERC, EH Bildu, Más País o Compromís, han registrado de nuevo una propuesta para que el Congreso investigue al rey emérito y a "miembros de la Casa Real" por la supuesta "trama" de "ilegalidades e irregularidades" con Arabia Saudí.
