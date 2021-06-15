Estás leyendo: Juan Carlos I se libra (nuevamente) de rendir cuentas ante la Justicia por una cuenta vinculada a él hallada en Andorra

Rey emérito Juan Carlos I se libra (nuevamente) de rendir cuentas ante la Justicia por una cuenta vinculada a él hallada en Andorra

La investigación, que se lleva a cabo en Suiza, detalla que la cuenta en el banco andorrano Andbank estuvo abierta durante más de una década. No tendrá que rendir cuentas por delito fiscal asociadas a esta cuestión porque ha prescrito.

Juan Carlos I Reuters
Juan Carlos I, en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS.

madrid

Actualizado:

El rey emérito Juan Carlos I se vuelve a librar de rendir cuentas ante la Justicia por una cuenta hallada en Andorra. En concreto, la investigación, que se lleva a cabo en Suiza, detalla que la cuenta vinculada al rey emérito en el banco andorrano Andbank estuvo abierta durante más de una década, según informa El Confidencial

Sin embargo, Juan Carlos I no tendrá que declarar por delito fiscal ya que ha prescrito al cerrarse la cuenta hace cinco años, según informan a Público fuentes del banco andorrano. 

Los investigadores apuntan a que el rey emérito usó testaferros a través de la sociedad panameña Stream SA para realizar transacciones. El Confidencial destaca una de estas transferencias —de 150.012.28 euros—, que salió de la Fundación Zagatka, dirigida por su primo Álvaro de Orleans, hasta la cuenta del banco Andbank.

El cese de la actividad de esa cuenta se produce en el período en el que entra en vigor en Andorra la normativa por la que el país podía compartir información bancaria con las autoridades tributarias de otros países. 

El rey emérito lleva diez meses en Abu Dabi después de su huida de España. Ha intentado regularizar su situación fiscal abonando más de cinco millones de euros a la Agencia Tributaria. 

La Fiscalía General del Estado envió el pasado mes de noviembre al Tribunal Supremo otra investigación sobre el rey emérito por el uso de tarjetas opacas. La Fiscalía del Supremo ya asumió la investigación a Juan Carlos I por las comisiones del AVE a La Meca hace un año.

