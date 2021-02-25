Estás leyendo: Juan Carlos I paga más de cuatro millones a Hacienda en una segunda regularización

El rey emérito Juan Carlos ya presentó el pasado diciembre ante la Agencia Tributaria una declaración sin requerimiento previo por importe de 678.393,72 euros. 

Imagen de archivo del rey emérito don Juan Carlos I. Europa Press

Juan Carlos I ha realizado una segunda regularización fiscal por rentas no declaradas durante varios ejercicios que suman más de ocho millones de euros de pagos en especie, por los que ha abonado más de cuatro millones a la Agencia Tributaria, según ha adelantado el diario El País con fuentes conocedoras de la operación.

En concreto,  ha presentado una declaración voluntaria ante la Agencia Tributaria por ocho millones de euros en concepto de vuelos de una compañía de jet privados pagados hasta el 2018 por la fundación Zagatka, propiedad de Álvaro de Orleans, según el citado diario.

El rey emérito Juan Carlos  ya presentó el pasado diciembre ante la Agencia Tributaria una declaración, cuatro meses después de su salida de España, en relación al uso de tarjetas bancarias por parte de Juan Carlos I y sus familiares. El importe ascendía a 678.393,72 euros incluyendo intereses y recargos, correspondientes a una deuda tributaria de 2016 a 2018. 

