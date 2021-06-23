Estás leyendo: Iñaki Urdangarin ya no tendrá que dormir en la cárcel

Público
Público
caso nóos

Iñaki Urdangarin ya no tendrá que dormir en la cárcel

El exduque de Palma, que cumple condena de cinco años y diez meses por el caso Nóos, ingresó el pasado 1 de marzo en la prisión provincial de Álava, donde ha tenido que pernoctar de lunes a jueves en régimen abierto.

Iñaki Urdangarin vuelve poco a poco a la normalidad en su nueva vida en Vitoria a 03 de marzo de 2021.
Iñaki Urdangarin vuelve poco a poco a la normalidad en su nueva vida en Vitoria a 03 de marzo de 2021. Raúl Terrel / Europa Press

VITORIA

Actualizado:

Iñaki Urdangarin ya no tendrá que pernoctar en la cárcel de Álava desde este jueves, después de que se le haya eximido por su buen comportamiento y el cumplimiento de sus obligaciones. 

Según han informado fuentes de la Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias, este organismo ratificó este martes la resolución de la Junta de Tratamiento de aplicar al exduque de Palma el artículo 86.4 del Reglamento Penitenciario.  

Urdangarin, que cumple condena de cinco años y diez meses por el caso Nóos, ingresó el pasado 1 de marzo en la prisión provincial de Álava, donde ha tenido que dormir de lunes a jueves en régimen abierto. 

A la prisión conocida como Zaballa fue trasladado desde el Centro de Inserción Social (CIS) de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid). El cuñado del rey ingresó en la cárcel de mujeres de Brieva (Ávila) en junio de 2018 por malversación, prevaricación, fraude a la Administración, dos delitos fiscales y tráfico de influencias en el caso Nóos. 

Desde septiembre de 2020 acudía a Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) para hacer labores de voluntariado en una ONG de atención a personas con discapacidad, donde acabó su labor a finales de febrero. 

Urdangarin solicitó su traslado a la cárcel alavesa, ubicada a unos 14 kilómetros de Vitoria, por el arraigo con la ciudad, de la que es natural y en la que viven su madre y varios de sus hermanos.

A partir de ahora, tendrá que cumplir con un control semanal, presentándose personalmente en la prisión o telefónicamente cuando esté fuera de Vitoria, y seguir con el programa que está desarrollando para condenados por delitos económicos.

También deberá mantener su actividad profesional en el despacho de abogados de Vitoria donde trabaja como consultor desde marzo.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público