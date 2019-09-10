Público
Gabriel Ana Julia Quezada reconoce que mató al niño Gabriel, pero se considera "inocente"

La acusada por delitos de asesinato y lesiones psíquicas a los padres del menor sostiene que su muerte fue accidental.

Ana Julia Quezada ha confesado que mató al niño Gabriel Cruz. / EFE

Ana Julia Quezada, la autora confesa de la muerte de Gabriel Cruz, ha reconocido en su primera declaración que dio muerte al niño, y ha manifestado durante el juicio que sólo responderá a las preguntas del ministerio fiscal y de su propio letrado.

"Sí", ha dicho Ana Julia Quezada cuando ha sido preguntada si acabó con la vida del menor de ocho años.

Llorando al inicio de su interrogatorio, la acusada por delitos de asesinato y lesiones psíquicas a los padres, ha afirmado que se ve "inocente", ratificando su relato previo por el que sostuvo que mató a Gabriel de forma accidental. 

