El Gobierno propone un depósito de diez céntimos en cada envase que se devolverá si se recicla

El MITECO plantea una serie de medidas para promover la reutilización de los residuos con el objetivo de que en 2030 la mitad de las botellas sean de un solo uso.

La consejera de Agricultura, Mireia Molla, reciclando una botella en una máquina de deposito.
La consejera valenciana de Agricultura, Mireia Molla, reciclando una botella en una máquina de deposito. Jorge Gil / Europa Press

El Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico ha abierto al público durante un mes el Real Decreto de envases y residuos para impulsar la prevención y la reutilización. El Gobierno quiere una reforma y revisión de la actual normativa que lleva vigente durante veinte años. 

Una de las medidas que propone el MITECO para cumplir con la Estrategia Española de Economía Circular, que recoge como objetivo concreto en 2030 reducir a la mitad las botellas de plástico de un solo uso, es un sistema de depósito, devolución y retorno (SDDR) por el que se pedirá anticipado diez céntimos como mínimo, los cuales se devolverán al usuario una vez se haya reciclado la botella.

Se pretende reducir el consumo de plástico a través de la creación de más fuentes o vender la fruta y verdura a granel 

También se pretende reducir el consumo de plástico a través de la creación de un mayor número de fuentes con agua potable, vender fruta y verdura a granel y promover el uso de alternativas reutilizables a los envases de un solo uso en eventos culturales o deportivos que cuenten con el apoyo de las administraciones públicas. Además en la hostelería se establecerá un nuevo plan para que los establecimientos tengan un mínimo de tres bebidas en un formato de envase reciclable y deberán de permitir al consumidor que lleve su propio vaso a los bares y restaurantes.

Por último, se obligará a las tiendas a tener un servicio de recogida de envases utilizados. Al final, lo que se pretende es poner más responsabilidad en el productor para los envases comerciales e industriales y se revisan las obligaciones para los envases domésticos, de forma que los envasadores financien la totalidad del coste de gestión de los residuos.

