Hasta 200 subsaharianos intentaron pasar la valla de madrugada. En la operación de contención han resultado heridos leves cinco agentes de la Guardia Civil.

Varios marroquíes intentan llegar a suelo español desde la frontera que separa Melilla y Marruecos.
Varios marroquíes intentan llegar a suelo español desde la frontera que separa Melilla y Marruecos. Ángela Ríos / Europa Press (Archivo)

Un total de 119 migrantes de unos 200 que han protagonizado este lunes un intento organizado de acceso a Melilla sobre la valla que separa la ciudad de Marruecos han conseguido entrar en una intervención en la que cinco agentes de la Guardia Civil han resultado heridos.

Según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno, sobre las 4.30 horas un grupo de más de 200 subsaharianos han intentado acceder a Melilla por la zona comprendida entre Barrio Chino y Beni Enzar. El dispositivo desplegado por la Guardia Civil y la colaboración de las fuerzas marroquíes han provocado que finalmente hayan accedido 119 personas, todos ellas varones, por lo que han podido rechazar unos 80.

Como consecuencia de la contención del salto cinco agentes de la Guardia Civil han resultado heridos leves, uno de los cuales ha causado baja para el servicio, según las mismas fuentes, que han detallado un subsahariano ha resultado herido como consecuencia del salto y ha sido trasladado a urgencias. Por otra parte, los restantes 118 migrantes han sido trasladados al CETI, lugar donde pasarán la cuarentena frente al Covid-19, en las dependencias que se han habilitado para ello, por si alguno hubiera llegado contagiado de coronavirus.

