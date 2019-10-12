Público
Valle de los Caídos La Guardia Civil impide la entrada en el Valle de los Caídos a un grupo que pretendía acceder a la basílica

Algunos de los congregados han argumentado que querían acudir a misa en Cuelgamuros. 

Imágenes del momento en el que el grupo de personas intentaba acceder al Valle de los Caídos.

La Guardia Civil impide la entrada en el Valle de los Caídos a un grupo de personas que quería entrar en la zona, cerrada por la inminente exhumación de la momia del dictador Francisco Franco. 

Los acontecimientos han salido a la luz tras la publicación de varios tuits desde el Sindicato TNS y Juventudes Alternativa Española, que exigían la libertad de culto en el recinto que guarda los restos del dictador. 

Con gritos como "Dónde está la libertad" y frases como "El valle no se toca", la Guardia Civil ha tenido que cerrar las puertas y frenar a este grupo de unas treinta personas. 

