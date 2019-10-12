La Guardia Civil impide la entrada en el Valle de los Caídos a un grupo de personas que quería entrar en la zona, cerrada por la inminente exhumación de la momia del dictador Francisco Franco.
Los acontecimientos han salido a la luz tras la publicación de varios tuits desde el Sindicato TNS y Juventudes Alternativa Española, que exigían la libertad de culto en el recinto que guarda los restos del dictador.
Con gritos como "Dónde está la libertad" y frases como "El valle no se toca", la Guardia Civil ha tenido que cerrar las puertas y frenar a este grupo de unas treinta personas.
¡La @guardiacivil impide acceder a misa, impiden el culto católico!#ElValleNoSeToca#ElHonorNiseDivisa@okdiario @MediterraneoDGT @libertaddigital @elmundoes @europapress @EFEnoticias @24h_tve @RadioYa_es @RadioMariaSpain @COPE@eldiarioes @publico_espic.twitter.com/0XmIsBAD6f https://t.co/f9q4sKhnb9— Sindicato TNS (@SindicatoTNS) October 12, 2019
October 12, 2019
