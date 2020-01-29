Estás leyendo: Hallan el cadáver de una mujer en un hotel de Sant Adriá de Besós

Hallan el cadáver de una mujer en un hotel de Sant Adriá de Besós

Los Mossos están investigando lo ocurrido. 

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE
madrid

público

Los Mossos han hallado este miércoles el cuerpo de una mujer en una habitación de un hotel en Sant Adrià de Besós. El cuerpo armado ha abierto una investigación para determinar las causas de la muerte. El cuerpo no presenta indicios de criminalidad y tendrá que ser la autopsia quien dictamine cómo murió, según recoge el diario La Información.

