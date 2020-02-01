Hallan muerta a una mujer con signos de violencia en Sevilla

sevilla
El cuerpo sin vida de una mujer con indicios de violencia ha sido encontrado la pasada madrugada en una plaza de la localidad sevillana de San Juan de Aznalfarache.
Fuentes policiales han informado de que en torno a las 5 de la mañana se ha recibido un aviso que alertaba de que una mujer yacía en la Plaza Blas Infante de la localidad, con evidentes signos de haber muerto de forma violenta.
Al lugar de los hechos, cerca de la estación de metro de San Juan Alto, se desplazaron efectivos de la Policía Nacional, que están rastreando desde entonces la zona en busca de pruebas. En torno a la localidad se ha establecido un dispositivo de búsqueda para intentar localizar al autor de los hechos.
