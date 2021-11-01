Halloween: 32 detenidos en València, cientos de desalojados en Sevilla, tranquilidad en Madrid

MadridActualizado:
La noche de Halloween ha transcurrido sin incidentes reseñables en la Comunidad de Madrid, tan solo un desalojo de una fiesta con 73 menores. Contrasta con los dos fallecidos en un tiroteo en Torrent y las 32 detenciones por diversos hechos delictivos en el País Valencià, un muerto por arma blanca en Toledo, y el desalojo de varias discotecas en Sevilla.
El dispositivo especial realizado en la noche de Halloween en el País Valencià ha finalizado con la detención de 32 personas, el levantamiento de 56 actas por diversas infracciones y la intervención de la Policía en varias peleas.
Mientras, casi 3.000 personas fueron desalojadas de madrugada en diversas fiestas Halloween en Sevilla. En algunas discotecas se detectaron irregularidades graves, entre ellas bloqueos en puertas de salida de emergencia e incumplimientos de las medidas Covid-19 en cuanto al uso de mascarillas y la distancia de seguridad.
En Madrid, la lluvia ha sido la protagonista de la noche y parece que ha disuadido a quienes tenían planeados botellones de la vía pública.
En total 2.045 agentes se han desplegado para controlar tanto las fiestas y los botellones previstos estos días (especialmente la noche del domingo, de Halloween) como el festival LuzMadrid y también para garantizar la movilidad, la seguridad y el control de la venta ambulante en los cementerios municipales, especialmente el Día de Todos los Santos. A ellos se suman los policías municipales que, a diario, prestarán sus servicios de forma ordinaria.
Aun con todo, la Policía Municipal de la capital ha desalojado de madrugada una fiesta de Halloween que se celebraba en un local en el distrito de Chamartín, donde había 73 menores consumiendo.
