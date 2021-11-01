Dos muertos y un herido en un tiroteo en el cementerio de Torrent (València)

madridActualizado:
Dos personas han muerto y una tercera ha resultado herida en un tiroteo ocurrido en el cementerio de Torrent (València) en la mañana de este lunes. Una de las víctimas ha muerto por una herida de bala y otra por infarto.
Los hechos se han producido durante la mañana de este lunes, en pleno Día de Todos los Santos, en el interior del cementerio. Según fuentes de la investigación, dos miembros de una misma familia mantuvieron una discusión e iniciaron un tiroteo.
Según las fuentes, de momento se desconoce quién es el autor o autores del tiroteo. Por su parte, la Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación y se han desplegado por la zona para evitar nuevos enfrentamientos.
Fuentes de la investigación han informado a EFE de que los fallecidos y el herido pertenecen a una familia llamada Los Bocanegra.
