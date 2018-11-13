Público
Helena Maleno, galardonada con el premio  Periodismo y Derechos Humanos de la APDH

La La periodista e investigadora toma el relevo de 'Memoria Pública', que recibió el galardón de 2017. También hyan sido premiados en esta edición la ONG Proactiva Open Arms y en la categoría internacional han sido premiados Patricia Linares, Luz Marina Monzón y Francisco de Roux Rengifo por su papel en el proceso de paz en Colombia

La investigadora y experta en migraciones, Helena Maleno, en Madrid.- JAIRO VARGAS

La periodista e investigadora Helena Maleno ha sido premiada con el galardón Periodismo y Derechos Humanos 2018 que entrega la Asociación Pro Derechos Humanos España (APDHE). La organización reconoce de esta manera la intensa labor de Maleno en defensa de los derechos de los migrantes, que actualmente está siendo investigada por la justicia marroquí por las llamadas de alerta que realiza a Salvamento Marítimo cada vez que los inmigrantes le avisan de que están en el mar con intención de llegar a las costas españolas. 

Maleno recoge el relevo en esta categoría de Memoria Pública, la sección de Memoria Histórica de este diario, que fue premiada el año pasado. La APDH también ha premiado este año a la ONG Proactiva Open Armsuna organización no gubernamental y sin ánimo de lucro cuya principal misión es rescatar del mar a los refugiados que llegan a Europa huyendo de conflictos bélicos, persecución o pobreza. 

El premio internacional de este año ha recaído sobre tres personas de Colombia por su implicación en el proceso de paz. Patricia Linares Prieto, presidenta de la Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz; Luz Marina Monzón Cifuentes, directora de la Unidad de Búsqueda de Personas Desaparecidas; y Francisco de Roux Rengifo, responsable de La Comisión para el Esclarecimiento de la Verdad. 

El acto de Entrega de Premios tendrá lugar en el Auditorio Caja de Música del Edificio Cibeles de Madrid el 13 de diciembre de 2018 a las 20.00 horas. La gala contará con la música de Adriana Viñuela Simón (soprano) y Elisa Rapado Jambrina (piano), quienes interpretarán obras de Antonio José, compositor republicano que fue asesinado en Burgos a los pocos meses de comenzar la Guerra Civil. 

