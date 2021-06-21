VAlladolidActualizado:
Una mujer de 56 años ha sido asesinada en Valladolid con varias puñaladas en el tórax, un crimen por el que ha sido detenido su marido como supuesto autor, quien ha intentado lesionarse, por lo que ha sido trasladado a un centro sanitario de la ciudad, ha informado la Policía Nacional.
Ha sido una llamada efectuada a las 16.42 horas la que ha alertado de que una mujer había sufrido heridas de arma blanca causadas por su esposo, en la capital vallisoletana, han explicado a Efe fuentes del Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla y León.
Además de las asistencias sanitarias, hasta el lugar del suceso, en la urbanización Santa Ana, al sur de Valladolid, se han desplazado agentes de la Policía Científica para investigar lo ocurrido, según han referido testigos presenciales, que han detallado que el lugar en el que indagan los policías es una vivienda unifamiliar.
En la misma casa, además de hallar con varias puñaladas en el tórax a la víctima, quien fue trasladada en ambulancia al Hospital Clínico de la ciudad, los agentes encontraron al supuesto autor de la agresión, nacido en 1963, con varios cortes producidos al intentar lesionarse, ha manifestado la Policía Nacional.
El supuesto autor del apuñalamiento de su esposa fue arrestado y trasladado al Hospital Pío del Río Hortega para recibir asistencia, mientras los agentes siguen investigando los hechos para esclarecer todo lo ocurrido. Finalmente, la mujer ha perdido la vida después de que hubiera sido conducida al centro sanitario.
El detenido no se encontraba en el sistema de seguimiento integral por casos de violencia de género, VIOGEN, han concretado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. También se presta atención mediante WhatsApp a través del número 600000016 y los menores pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10.
