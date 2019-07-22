Un hombre de 61 años ha asesinado a su mujer, de 57, en torno a la 01:30 horas de la madrugada de este lunes en Calpe, municipio de Alicante. La mujer, según informa el diario Levante, presentaba una única herida de arma blanca en el tórax. Tras lo sucedido, el hombre intentó quitarse la vida. Sin embargo, emergencias trasladó al presunto homicida al Hospital Marina Baixa de La Vila Joiosa, donde permanece ingresado.
Según el citado medio, la pareja tenía la nacionalidad belga pero residía en la localidad costera desde hacía más de dos año y medio. Asimismo, Guardia Civil ha informado que no le constan denuncias previas.
Hasta el lugar de los hechos se desplazó una unidad del Soporte vital básico (SVB), personal de Cruz Roja y SAMU, que confirmaron el fallecimiento de la mujer y asistieron al hombre, que finalmente fue trasladado a dependencias hospitalarias.
