La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre como presunto responsable del homicidio de su madre, de 86 años, que fue encontrada muerta este jueves con un golpe en la cabeza en el descansillo de su casa en el municipio madrileño de Leganés, según informan fuentes policiales.
El hallazgo del cadáver se produjo a las 21.30 horas de este jueves cuando varios vecinos llamaron al 112 al ver a la mujer inconsciente en el rellano de su casa en el número 35 de la avenida de Portugal de Leganés, según informan a Efe fuentes de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.
Los médicos del Summa sólo pudieron confirmar el fallecimiento de la mujer que tenía goles en la cabeza, cara y cuello.
Una hora después del suceso los sanitarios tuvieron que volver a la misma ubicación a atender al hijo, de 55 años, por una fuerte crisis de ansiedad.
Tras las declaraciones de los testigos, la Policía Nacional detuvo a este hombre por su presunta implicación en esta muerte violenta. El Grupo de Homicidio de la Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de la investigación del homicidio.
